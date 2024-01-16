BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials said a man died of his injuries he suffered in a trailer fire Friday morning in east Bakersfield. He was identified by the coroner’s office.

KCSO said 66-year-old Timothy Lee Legan of Bakersfield was located inside a trailer on fire on Jan. 12 at 8:37 a.m. at 525 Daisy St.

Legan was transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for treatment of thermal burns, but he died from his injuries the next day at 11:11 a.m.

No other information of the incident was provided. The Kern County Fire Department is investigate the cause of the fire.