Man dies of injuries following Ridgecrest bar fight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A weekend fight outside a bar has led to a man's death in Ridgecrest and police are looking for a suspect involved.

On Facebook, Ridgecrest police said officers were called to an altercation at Triple T's Tavern at 117 E. Ridgecrest Boulevard.

The department says the fight happened at around closing time early Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect struck the victim, the victim hit his head against a car, and then the ground. The victim later died at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

The victim has not been identified, but police identified the suspect as Richard Castleberry.

Anyone with information on the altercation is asked to call Ridgecrest police at 760-499-5100.