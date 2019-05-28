Man dies of injuries following Ridgecrest bar fight, suspect arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner identified a 29-year-old man that died of injuries he suffered following a fight outside a Ridgecrest bar early Sunday morning and Ridgecrest police arrested a man suspected in the altercation.

The coroner identified the man as Luis Fernando Vargas Quintero of Ridgecrest. He was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Medical Center where he eventually died.

Ridgecrest police said an officer was near the Triple T’s bar at 117 E. Ridgecrest Boulevard on May 26 when he saw Quintero fall to the ground.

Investigators say Quintero was struck in the head by a suspect, identified as 31-year-old Richard Joshua Castleberry.

Castleberry tried to get away but was eventually taken into custody, according to Ridgecrest police.

Castleberry was booked into Kern County Jail in Mojave where he was booked for murder and is due in court on Wednesday.