BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has died after being ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said 19-year-old Ethan Nicholas Torres of Bakersfield was traveling westbound on Highway 58, just west of Bena Road, when his 2014 Jeep left the roadway and travelled down an embankment on the north side of Highway 58 on Saturday June 10 just before 6 a.m.

Torres’ Jeep overturned and landed on its wheels before coming to a stop on a dirt road. He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.