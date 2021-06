TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man died in a crash in Taft on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened after midnight near the intersection of Highway 33 and Lokern Road. The 22-year-old was stopped at a stop sign on Lokern Road and made an unsafe turn onto the direct path of a car driving northbound on Highway 33, according to CHP.

The man died at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.

The crash is being investigated by the Buttonwillow Area CHP office.