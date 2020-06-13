Man dies in Central Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a deadly accident in Central Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

According to BPD, at around 1:35 a.m., Bakersfield Police officers were dispatched to

the 2200 block of 23rd Street regarding an injury collision involving a single vehicle.

Police said the investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 23rd Street at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

That’s when the vehicle struck a curb and flipped over. The man driving the car was the only occupant in the car, said Bakersfield police.

BPD said the man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision, but it is believed the vehicle

was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

No witnesses have been located or come forward at this time, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at (661) 327-7111.