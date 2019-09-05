Man dies following Highway 58 encounter with CHP officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said the man hospitalized following an incident involving CHP officers along Highway 58 last week has died.

Family and friends have identified the man to 17 News as Jason Gonzalez.

On Aug. 30, Gonzalez was approached by CHP officers as he was walking on Highway 58 near Cottonwood Road. As officers caught up with Gonzalez, an unknown incident occurred.

Authorities did not release specific information about the encounter, but Gonzalez was taken to Kern Medical where he had been listed as critical.

The investigation following the incident shut down a portion of Highway 58 for several hours.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it will conduct the investigation.