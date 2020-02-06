Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving Thursday and died after his vehicle left the roadway, according to police.

Officers were called to a report of a crash in the 5400 block of White Lane around 10:30 a.m., police said. Emergency medical personnel and officers tried to resuscitate the driver — who was in apparent medical distress — but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office will later release the man’s name, and determine manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.