Man dies after stabbing in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Central Bakersfield early Thursday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers received reports that a woman was running down T Street screaming that someone had been stabbed.

When officers arrived to the 10 block of T Street they found a man seriously hurt with at least one stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Information about a possible suspect has not been released and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Gavin at 326-3557, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.