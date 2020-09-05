Man dies after falling off bicycle, hitting head on pavement in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed after falling off his bicycle on White Lane this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:01 a.m., officers were sent to the area of White Lane and Gosford Road for a welfare check on a man on a bicycle. The officers were able to locate the man riding his bicycle eastbound on White Lane near Ashe Road.

Shortly after officers located the man, BPD said that for unknown reasons, he fell off his bike and hit his head on the pavement. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

The department said a small amount of suspected drugs was located on the man. It is believed that drug use was a factor in the accident.