BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A solo vehicle crash has left one man dead after the vehicle left the road and crashed into a wooden utility pole in Wasco Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said, a 19-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity northbound on Scofield avenue, just north of McCombs avenue, made an unsafe turn causing his vehicle to leave the road and crash into a wooden utility pole east of the road.

The driver sustained major injuries during the crash and was transported to Kern Medical where he later died, officials said.

Officers said the 19-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. The use of alcohol and or drug use is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.