BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 72-year-old man died after crashing into a dirt canal near Buena Vista Lake Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 10 a.m., CHP was dispatched to the intersection of Bear Mountain Boulevard and Coles Levee Road for a single-vehicle crash, according to highway patrol. When officers arrived they found a 2008 Saturn on its side in the dry dirt canal just west of the intersection.

The 72-year-old driver was taken to Kern Medical where he later died, according to CHP.

Officers later learned the man was driving Westbound on Bear Mountain Boulevard when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the T-intersection and crashed into the canal.

Highway patrol says the incident is still under investigation.