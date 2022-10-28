BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Their investigation revealed a man was driving a 2008 Toyota heading eastbound on Downing Avenue approaching Fruitvale Avenue at a high rate of speed, officials said.

California Highway Patrol officials said the man ran the stop sign at the intersection before driving across Fruitvale Avenue and crashing through the fence of the business to the east of the intersection.

The Toyota continued traveling east through the business’ yard colliding through several stacks of rebar and a utility trailer before catching fire. Officials determined the driver to be the only occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

The coroner’s office will release the identity of the man at a later time.

Officials are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 661-396-6600.