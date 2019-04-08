Man dies after colliding into a tree

BAKERSFIELD Calif. - A man has died after colliding with a tree while possibly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

On Saturday, April 6, around 1:20 a.m. Eduardo Vargas, 30, was driving a Nissan Sentra westbound on State Road 204 to northbound State Road 99 when Vargas drifted to the right shoulder and collided head-on with a tree.

Vargas was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown why the vehicle drifted off the highway but drugs and alcohol do appear to be factors in this crash, according to CHP.

If you have any information, please call Officer F. Chavez at CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 396-6600.