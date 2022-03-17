BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 43-year-old man whose body was found after a fire at a vacant Lamont restaurant died from smoke inhalation with a contributing factor of methamphetamine intoxication, according to coroner’s officials.

The death of Alejandro Reyes Pantoja has been ruled an accident.

On Dec. 31, 2021, the Kern County Fire Department responded to former restaurant Casa Lopez in Lamont on Panama Road for a structure fire just after 4 a.m., according to Kern County Fire Department. When fire crews arrived they found the fire in the attic.

After knocking down the blaze, crews searched the building and found Pantoja dead, according to the department.