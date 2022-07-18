BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man from Northern California was found unresponsive in a Bakersfield pool and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the county coroner’s office.

Officials said, Jose Garcia Casillas, 58, of Seaside Calif. was found unresponsive in a residential pool in west Bakersfield on July 17 just before 6 p.m.

Casillas was later transported to Mercy Southwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m., according to the county coroner’s office.

A post death examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to the county coroner’s office.