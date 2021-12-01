Man dead, two injured after crashing car into block wall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver died and his passengers were taken to the hospital after crashing into a block wall in south Bakersfield Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old Yard Road near South Union Avenue and Watts Drive. When officers arrived they located a vehicle that drove into a block wall.

The man driving the vehicle died at the scene. A woman and juvenile were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigation at the scene revealed the driver failed to negotiate a turn and struck the block wall, according to BPD. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash at this time.

If you have information on this incident call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.