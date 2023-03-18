BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting that happened in east Bakersfield Saturday.

Officers say they responded to a shooting on Q and 34th Streets just before 1 a.m., and they had seen a man who had been shot lying in the street.

He died at the scene.

Bakersfield police are currently investigating, and no further details have been made available.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office will release the identity of the deceased later, and there is no word yet on any possible suspects.