BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, one man is dead after a single-vehicle traffic collision in southwest Bakersfield Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Spring Creek Loop at 6:13 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD.

Officials said the investigation showed the vehicle was traveling at a high speed and drifted toward the right curb and struck an occupied parked semi-truck.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the police department.

The man’s name will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.