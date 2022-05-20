BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a man guilty of kidnapping his girlfriend and sexually assaulting her over a period of several days in November.

Martin Cazares , 27, faces 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing hearing next month.

The jury on Thursday convicted him of two counts of rape with the use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping and making criminal threats.

The victim’s sister became concerned when she didn’t hear from her and filed a missing persons report, according to prosecutors. Cazares was located in Santa Barbara with the victim.

She had visible injuries from a beating that occurred 10 days earlier, prosecutors said.