Man convicted of killing an unborn baby while driving drunk sentenced to nine years behind bars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The man convicted of killing an unborn baby in Delano back in 2016 while driving drunk was sentenced Thursday.

The victim’s family was not present, but the defendant’s was. They sat quietly and teary-eyed as the judge sentenced their loved one to nine years behind bars.

On May 5, 2016, Jose Odilon Bravo drove northbound on Highway 99 just south of 8th Avenue in Delano.

Bravo was driving under the influence of marijuana and alcohol when he crashed into another car. His attorney claims he fell asleep. In that car was a passenger who was 16 weeks pregnant. She survived the crash, but her baby did not.

The judge offered a message to Bravo and those in our community, asking that this subject be taken more seriously.

According to data from the National Center for Statistics and Analysis, California has the second-highest number of alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities nationwide. Kern County ranks number one in California.

“We see more than 4,000 DUI arrests per year, that’s about 12 per day and those are just the ones we are catching,” said Jorge Barrientos, a board member with MADD. “At any given day there are about 15 DUI drivers on our roadways.”

MADD’s goal is to use education and awareness to end to drunk and impaired driving.

This weekend you can join the effort by participating in its annual Walk like Madd 5K. All proceeds go toward raising awareness of the DUI problem and the programs offered by the organization.

The walk is Saturday, Sept. 28 from 7:30 am to 11:00 am at the Park at River Walk.