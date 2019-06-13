Man convicted of first-degree murder

On Wednesday, a jury found Carlos Garcia Jr. guilty of three felony charges, including first-degree murder for the shooting of Alyson Muniz, 24, in May of last year.

Bakersfield Police report Muniz was found dead in the home of a friend with whom she was staying after falling on hard times.

Muniz and Garcia argued before the shooting, and he fled the scene.

He went into hiding and was found five days later in a mobile home in Lost Hills. He was involved with a standoff with police for hours before surrendering.

A month later the shooting, investigators said Garcia admitted to killing the mother-of-four accidentally.

He claims he shot her when he pushed her with a gun in his hand.

Officers said they found handwritten notes inside the trailer where Garcia was taken into custody that apologized and make suicidal statements.

Friends of the couple said their relationship was tumultuous.

The District Attorney’s Office said Garcia now faces 80 years to life in prison.

He is due back in court for that decision the morning of July 11th.