Man convicted in sexual assault, kidnapping of 13-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hilario Viruncruz was found guilty of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a 13-year-old boy back in September of 2018.

According to Kern County District Attorney’s office, on September 1, 2018, the 13-year-old was walking home from a friend’s house when Viruncruz stopped and asked him to do some gardening work. The boy agreed as long as Viruncruz asked for his parent’s permission.

Viruncruz agreed and takes the 13-year-old into his truck, which then refused to stop at the boy’s house.

Instead, Viruncruz drove the 13-year-old to a location where houses were still under construction and sexually assaulted the boy.

Viruncruz tried to give the boy some money in exchange for his cooperation. The 13-year-old disagree and physically fought Viruncruz until he was able to escape.

The boy went to nearest home, where the homeowners helped contact law enforcement and the his parents.

Law enforcement located Viruncruz two days later.

Viruncruz’ sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2020, where he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.