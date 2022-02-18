Man considered at risk missing from East Bakersfield, BPD says

Missing Dennis Floyd Clark Jr. who is considered at risk.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a Bakersfield man who is considered at risk.

The man is Floyd Dennis Clark Jr., 59, and was last seen around 2 p.m. on Mount Vernon Avenue near Bernard Street in East Bakersfield Thursday.

Clark is described as white, 5-feet-4-inches, blonde hair, blue eyes, according to BPD. Clark was last seen in his wheelchair wearing black shorts and a black cowboy hat.

If you have information regarding Clark’s whereabouts, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.