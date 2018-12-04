Man charged with murder of infant son

BAKERSFIELD, CA - A Bakersfield man is in custody tonight charged with murdering his infant son.

It's been over a year since three month old Peyton Simental died, but investigators say his father, 32-year-old year old Daniel Simental was arrested on Saturday.

Detectives say they just made the arrest because the investigation was delayed as they waited for results from some lengthy tests that were part of the autopsy. Simental is facing charges of second degree murder and assault on a child resulting in death.

Investigators say last October, the three month old baby boy became unresponsive at the apartment he shared with his parents on La France Drive in Bakersfield.

The baby was brought to Memorial Hospital but was later transferred to Children's Hospital Los Angeles where he died about a week later. According to a search warrant obtained by 17 News, the infant's parents said the boy was drinking a bottle when he started choking.

His father detectives he tried to help his son by slapping the back of his head, and then started CPR.

The autopsy revealed bruising to the brain and bleeding in the eyes-symptoms consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome. Neighbors told us today the boy's parents moved out of the apartment not long after the incident.

Simental is scheduled to be in court tomorrow. According to court records, this isn't the first time he's been accused of harming a child.

In spring 2017,prior to the birth of his son,he was charged with two misdemeanors: willful cruelty to a child and exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Simental took a plea and was sentenced to a little under 2 months behind bars.