Man charged with five felonies including arson and assault in connection with New Year’s Day incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man with a listed alias of “Crazy Boy” is charged with arson and assault in connection with an incident earlier this week where two firefighters suffered injuries rescuing him from a burning home.

Court records show Patricio Orque, 43, is charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor in the New Year’s Day incident. Among the charges is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer.

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Normandy Drive to assist the Kern County Fire Department with a “combative” man inside a burning residence, according to sheriff’s officials.

Firefighters had forced their way inside the house and restrained Orque until deputies arrived and took him into custody, officials said.

Orque is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.