Man caught riding on the back of a car on Highway 58

A man was caught on camera while riding on the back of a moving car at high speeds.
Video sent to us by Jesus Torres shows a man holding on to the back of a vehicle on highway 58 around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
According to Torres, he thinks the car was going about 75 mph since Torres was driving 66 mph.
The California Highway Patrol shared and responded to our story on facebook with this statement:
“We were recently made aware of a video involving a person riding on the back of a vehicle while the vehicle traveled on the freeway at freeway speeds. This is an incredibly dangerous act and should NOT be attempted. This risky and dangerous behavior can result in major injuries including Death! We ask that you consider your choices when “dared”, challenged”, or peer pressured to do something dangerous. It’s not worth it!”