BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested a man after he brandished a firearm at them and prompted a standoff at a home in south Bakersfield Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Belle Terrace around 2:28 p.m. for an unknown situation after a man was yelling for help, according to KCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact with the man then he allegedly brandished a gun at them, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies moved to a safe location and communicated with the man for about 30 minutes.

Officials say deputies entered the home when the man was no longer armed and detained him.

The man was later identified as George Fisher, 75, and he was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon at a peace officer, animal cruelty and resisting arrest, according to KCSO.