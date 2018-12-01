Man arrested for weapons charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man Friday afternoon, in Southwest Bakersfield, for weapons charges.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Edmonton Street, Friday, at 2:39 p.m. for a peace disturbance.
Officers say they made contact with 29-year-old, Joe Crisostomo, who was near the residence, and found him to be in possession of a firearm.
According to police, Crisostomo, was on Post Release Community Supervision, and arrested for weapons charges.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
