Local News

Man arrested for weapons charges

By:

Posted: Dec 01, 2018 10:50 AM PST

Updated: Dec 01, 2018 10:55 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man Friday afternoon, in Southwest Bakersfield, for weapons charges.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Edmonton Street, Friday, at 2:39 p.m. for a peace disturbance.

Officers say they made contact with 29-year-old, Joe Crisostomo, who was near the residence, and found him to be in possession of a firearm.

According to police, Crisostomo, was on Post Release Community Supervision, and arrested for weapons charges.




