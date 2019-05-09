Man arrested on suspicion of murder in December shooting in Caliente

CALIENTE, Calif. (KGET) — A man already in custody in connection with a shooting was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in the death of a man in December, sheriff’s officials said. 

Michael Joseph Pinon, 36, is held without bail in the death of 38-year-old Marcos Munoz, according to the Sheriff’s office. Munoz was shot multiple times and his body found Dec. 18 in the area of Bena Road west of Caliente Bodfish Road.

Pinon is set to be arraigned Monday. 

He’s been in custody on $750,000 bail since his March 4 arrest in another case on charges including assault with a firearm on a person and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. 

