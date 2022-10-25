BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a baby’s death that happened Oct. 22.

The night of the incident, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office told 17 News about the investigation and that the death was possibly due to natural causes.

Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, the child’s father was arrested at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Coberly is being held on suspicion of child endangerment under circumstances or conditions likely to produce great bodily harm or death, possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.