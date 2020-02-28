Man arrested on suspicion of annoying 15-year-old girl

A man was arrested today on suspicion of annoying a 15-year-old girl.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 10:58 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Texas Street and Liggett Street after getting a report of a suspect being detained who was reportedly annoying or molesting a child.

Upon arrival, officers saw 37-year-old Rolando Arrellano Castillo being detained by several subjects. He was taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident.

The department said the investigation revealed that Castillo approached a 15-year-old girl as she was walking home in the 1100 block of Union Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Castillo allegedly grabbed the girl, kissed her on the cheek, and then directed her to kiss him on the cheek.

Castillo told the juvenile he was lonely and grabbed her hand and wrote his phone number on it, BPD said. Eventually, the juvenile and Castillo separated and the girl returned home.

When she told her family members what occurred, the department said they directed her to call Castillo and set up a meeting. He allegedly agreed to the meeting, police said. When the suspect arrived, he was detained by adult family members of the girl, while they contacted police to report the incident.

The department said Castillo attempted to flee and the family members used pepper spray and a stun gun to detain him until officers arrived.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of annoying/molesting a juvenile and battery.