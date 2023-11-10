BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of 10 felony counts of arson in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Fire officials identified the man as Joshua Martin Woodwilliams.

Woodswilliams was arrested on suspicion of arson of residential and commercial structures, vehicles and a vegetation fire in the Taft area, KCFD officials said.

According to the county booking website, Woodswilliams is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14 for the arson charges.