Man arrested on stolen gun charge following crash Tuesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who crashed into a parked car southeast of Bakersfield Tuesday morning was arrested on gun and resisting arrest charges, according to sheriff’s officials.

Pedro Pablo Higuera, 34, was involved in a crash on Tamarack Street off Blackburn Street, east of Weedpatch Highway, sheriff’s officials said. He was found unconcscious behind the wheel.

A deputy approached the vehicle and saw a pistol between Higuera’s right leg and the center console, according to sheriff’s officials. The deputy called for backup, and the California Highway Patrol also arrived.

The gun was reported stolen, and the CHP will have separate charges against Higuera, sheriff’s spokeswoman Angela Monroe said.

Higuera was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and resisting arrest, she said.