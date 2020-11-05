Man arrested on multiple charges after pursuit with CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Office after leading California Highway Patrol on a pursuit early Wednesday morning.
According to KCSO, 49-year-old Ezequiel Lopez fled from CHP after a call relating to domestic violence was made. The pursuit originated in the 9900 block of Aim Avenue and ended in the same area where Lopez was arrested. KCSO said they assumed the investigation. According to KCSO, Lopez is being charged with child endangerment, battery and evading a peace officer.