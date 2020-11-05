Man arrested on multiple charges after pursuit with CHP

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Jeanie O'Laughlin appears to have won the race for California City Mayor with 100 percent of the precincts reported. O'Laughlin earned 819 votes (38.2 percent) against four other candidates vying for the position.

Nicholas Lessenevitch secured the second highest turnout with 613 votes, or 28.6 percent of the total.