Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Tuesday's shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested on charges including attempted murder in a shooting Tuesday that wounded a man in Southwest Bakersfield.

Mark Hill was in possession of a loaded .357-caliber revolver when he left a garage where several people had been fighting and a man had been shot twice, according to police. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred after an argument. Hill was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine while armed and other firearms violations.

The incident occurred at about 10:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Sampson Court.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.