BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested after allegedly setting playground equipment on fire at Wingland Elementary School, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Wingland Elementary School in Oildale around 10 p.m. Thursday night. When KCFD arrived, they discovered new playground equipment, still in its packaging, had been set on fire.

The playground equipment is estimated to be worth $700,000, KCFD said.

A day later, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies and arson investigators located and identified Gary Tuck for allegedly starting the blaze.

Tuck was booked into the Kern County jail around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for arson.