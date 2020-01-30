Man arrested in Wasco business robbery

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday in connection with a robbery at a business on Highway 46.

The department said at around 4:50 a.m., deputies were sent to the 2100 block of Highway 46 after getting a report of a robbery. The victim said a man wearing a ski-style mask entered the business and demanded money. The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Brandon King, left the store after taking an item.

A short time later, KCSO said King was located and detained at another nearby business. A ski-style mask was located near where King was taken into custody, the department said.

King was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of robbery and wearing a mask for an unlawful purpose.