Man arrested in Tommy’s Liquor shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Tommy’s Liquor on Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:33 a.m., officers were sent to the convenience store, located at 2501 S. Chester Ave., after getting a report of a shooting. The officers learned that prior to the shooting, two men were involved in an argument in the parking lot.

The department said 21-year-old Alexander Horton entered his vehicle and shot at the victim as he drove out of the parking lot. The suspect missed and the victim was not injured.

Horton was located and arrested at around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Union Avenue. A firearm was recovered from his residence during the execution of a search warrant, BPD said.

Horton was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm and driving without a license.