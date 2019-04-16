Man arrested in shooting of teen in Wasco

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An arrest was made in the attempted murder of a 17 year old in Wasco.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested Jose Coronado, 31, on Sunday after he fled from deputies when asked to stop for questioning.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday the Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a victim of a shooting at the intersection of 16th and D Streets. Deputies found a 9mm shell casing at the scene.

Sheriff deputies located a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

During the hospital visit, his wounds resulting from the gunshot were not life threatening.

After investigation, the sheriff's office found that Coronado was a person of interest and was wanted for questioning. Coronado is on misdemeanor probation and subject to be searched for narcotics.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., a deputy located Coronado at the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway Avenue riding a bicycle. When trying to make contact with Coronado, he fled and threw the backpack he was carrying.

When deputies located the backpack, it contained a loaded 9mm pistol, several rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a syringe.

Deputies arrested Coronado for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, destruction of evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.





