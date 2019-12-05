Man arrested in package theft case

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a package from the porch of a residence in southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it arrested 34-year-old Angel Ortiz today at a residence on Garber Way. Officers also found the victim’s telescope, which had been in the package, as well as additional evidence linking Ortiz to the theft.

Ortiz was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of theft and possession of stolen property.

The theft occurred on Oxford Hills Drive and was captured on video surveillance. BPD said the porch theft was linked to additional package thefts in the neighborhood.