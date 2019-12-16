Man arrested in Motel 6 shooting that killed 1, injured 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting at a Motel 6 on Thursday that killed one person and injured two others.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 29-year-old Jose Chavez and booked him into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The department responded to the Motel 6 at 8223 Brundage Lane at around 7 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, 30-year-old Daniel Gil was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Kern Medical Center. While deputies were at KMC, two additional shooting victims arrived at the hospital, one with major injuries and the other with minor ones.

Gil died while at the hospital, according to KCSO. It is unknown if the three men were staying at the hotel.