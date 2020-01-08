UPDATE: 9-year-old seriously injured in morning hit-and-run has died, police confirm

UPDATE: The Bakersfield Police Department said it has learned that the 9-year-old in critical condition after being injured in a hit-and-run crash this morning at Cottonwood and East Pacheco roads has died from his injuries.

Evaristo Perez Nunez, who has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run, now faces an additional charge of vehicular manslaughter, the department said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries for four children.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it has arrested 32-year-old Evaristo Perez Nunez in connection with a collision at Cottonwood and East Pacheco roads early Tuesday morning.

When officers went to take Nunez into custody earlier today, the department said he resisted and assaulted an officer, causing minor injury.

After a brief struggle, officers were able to restrain him, BPD said.

Nunez was booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing serious injury, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving without a license, driving without insurance, a right-of-way violation and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

The department learned that a vehicle was heading southbound on Cottonwood Road at around 3:34 a.m. when another vehicle pulled out in front of them, causing a collision. Four minors — two of them 9 years old, the others 3 and 12 years old — were injured and two adults complained of pain.

All of them sustained moderate to major injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

After the initial collision, another vehicle heading southbound on Cottonwood Road struck the victim vehicle, police said. However, there were no additional injuries. The driver of that vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to BPD.

One of the 9-year-olds is listed in critical condition due to life-threatening injuries, BPD said. The others are still in stable condition.