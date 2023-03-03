BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed the man who was rescued from a chimney at a home on Camino Primavera matches the name and birthdate of the defendant in a deadly shooting on Pesante Road in east Bakersfield.

Richard Cortez’s name and date of birth appear in reports of both incidents, BPD confirmed.

The homeowner told 17 News police were chasing Cortez through the neighborhood the night before fire crews rescued him from the chimney but lost sight of him back in January.

After fire crews freed Cortez from the chimney, he was taken to the hospital where he later took off. The police department says he was never under arrest.

Cortez is now being held without bail and is due back in court next week.