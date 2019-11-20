Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured 9-year-old

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured a 9-year-old.

The Bakersfield Police Department said 43-year-old Ervon Bryant was arrested today in the 1900 block of Baker Street in connection with the Nov. 11 shooting in the 1300 block of Niles Street.

The department said the child was with his family inside their residence when a bullet went through the residence and hit him.

During the course of their investigation, BPD said they determined Bryant had an argument with someone in front of the residence. The argument escalated and Bryant allegedly fired a gun at the person several times, missing the intended target.

Bryant was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, felony child abuse, conspiracy and gang participation.