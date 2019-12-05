Man arrested in connection with November shooting over parking space at Smart and Final

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Smart and Final parking lot last month.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that on Wednesday, it arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Marshall in the 2200 block of Edgewood Street and booked him into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle at a person.

The department said that on Nov. 15 at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the Smart and Final store at 2644 Mt. Vernon Avenue after getting a report of a shooting in the parking lot. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

BPD said it was determined that the victim and Marshall had a verbal altercation over a parking space when the argument escalated and Marshall pulled out a gun and shot the victim and left in his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate to major injuries, the department said.