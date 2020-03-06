Man arrested in connection with ATV carjacking in Boron

BORON, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested this week in connection with carjacking an ATV trailer last month.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that on Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on James Floyd in Boron and subsequently arrested him for his involvement in the theft of a Tamaha Banshee ATV on Feb. 8 in Rosamond.

The department said that on that day, deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bedford Avenue after getting a report of a carjacking. The victim said he posted his blue and white Yamaha Banshee ATV for sale on Facebook.

He said a man, later identified as Earl Fourdyce, contacted him on Facebook and said he was interested in purchasing the ATV. They agreed to meet at the victim’s residence to see the ATV, the department.

Fourdyce and two additional males, Floyd and another man identified as Rocky Daggy, arrived a short time later, the victim told the deputies. A confrontation occurred, and Fourdyce assaulted the victim, BPD said.

The suspects loaded the quad onto a trailer and left with the vehicle. The victim said he saw several firearms on the seat of the suspects’ truck.

On Feb. 24, deputies located Fourdyce and a woman, Linda Argyris, in a residence in the 27000 block of Carmichael Street in Boron. KCSO said deputies also found methamphetamine, a stolen vehicle and ammunition. Argyris and Fourdyce were arrested on multiple charges.

The next day, deputies located and arrested Daggy at the same residence, KCSO said.

On Wednesday, deputies found the stolen ATV at Tamarisk Avenue and Sierra View Street in Boron. It was returned to the victim, the department said.