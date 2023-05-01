BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of committing nine separate thefts at a local business has been arrested after Bakersfield police executed a search warrant at his home.

On April 28, the Bakersfield Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Quartz Hill Road, just east of South H Street. Investigators said, the 22-year-old Bakersfield man was identified as the suspect in nine separate organized retail theft offenses at a local business.

According to BPD, the total cost of theft amounted to $11,000 in stolen goods. Officials did not say what the stolen items were.

The suspect was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail for organized retail theft, commercial burglary, conspiracy and shoplifting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information regarding this arrest is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.