Man arrested in Buttonwillow area on attempted murder, DUI charges

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A 43-year-old man was arrested on attempted murder and DUI charges after authorities said he committed a drive-by shooting at a liquor store in San Joaquin County.

Deputies said Fernando Guerrero Alvarez was possibly fleeing to Mexico after the shooting Sunday afternoon at a liquor store in Lathrop, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Buttonwillow CHP officers saw Alvarez at a gas station in the area, a CHP release said. Due to concerns for the public’s safety, officers waited until Alvarez drove away from the crowded business then stopped him on Interstate 5 south of Stockdale Highway.

Alvarez, of Hayward, was taken into custody without incident, officers said. He was turned over to deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office who are handling the attempted murder investigation.