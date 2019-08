A man is behind bars after stabbing a Bakersfield Police Officer in the face with a screwdriver Saturday.

BPD says officers were talking to William Blystone at Adventist Hospital when he got a hold of a screwdriver and allegedly started stabbing one of the officers in the face.

Officers then arrested Blystone and he was booked on several charges including attempted murder. Blystone is being held without bail and is due in court Tuesday.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.